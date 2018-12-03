Bratt is under the weather and will be a game-time decision versus the Lightning on Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Since returning from a broken jaw suffered during the preseason, Bratt has racked up nine points in 12 outings and is on pace to top his rookie campaign numbers (13 goals and 22 helpers). If the winger is unable to suit up against Tampa Bay, Stefan Noesen is expected to slot into the lineup in his stead.