Devils' Jesper Bratt: Game-time call Monday
Bratt is under the weather and will be a game-time decision versus the Lightning on Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Since returning from a broken jaw suffered during the preseason, Bratt has racked up nine points in 12 outings and is on pace to top his rookie campaign numbers (13 goals and 22 helpers). If the winger is unable to suit up against Tampa Bay, Stefan Noesen is expected to slot into the lineup in his stead.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...