Bratt fashioned an assist Sunday in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Bratt produced his eighth point through 10 games this month, and he even scored in the shootout stanza, but it wasn't quite enough as the Devils dropped their 10th straight contest. A second-line winger averaging a career high in ice time (16:05), Bratt has produced five goals and 21 assists through 38 games.