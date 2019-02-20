Devils' Jesper Bratt: Gathers pair of points
Bratt had a goal and an assist in the first period of a 4-3 loss to the Penguins on Tuesday.
Bratt opened the scoring at 2:14 of the first period with his seventh of the season, with helpers from Marcus Johansson and Mirco Mueller, and then supplied an assist to Johansson to regain the lead 10 minutes later. Bratt hit the 30-point mark in the contest, doing so in 46 games. He's only five points shy of the 35 he had in his rookie campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...