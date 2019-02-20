Bratt had a goal and an assist in the first period of a 4-3 loss to the Penguins on Tuesday.

Bratt opened the scoring at 2:14 of the first period with his seventh of the season, with helpers from Marcus Johansson and Mirco Mueller, and then supplied an assist to Johansson to regain the lead 10 minutes later. Bratt hit the 30-point mark in the contest, doing so in 46 games. He's only five points shy of the 35 he had in his rookie campaign.