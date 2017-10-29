Devils' Jesper Bratt: Gets back on track with three-point night
Bratt scored for the first time in eight games and collected two assists in Saturday's win over the Coyotes.
Bratt had managed just two assists in his previous seven outings after a turbulent start to the season. The 19-year-old rookie struck for a power-play goal in Saturday's victory and was credited with the game-winning tally. There's no denying his talent, as he undressed Senators goaltender Mike Condon with a silky shootout winner the other night and looked dominant against the Coyotes. There will be speed bumps along the way, but Bratt is here to stay and makes for a valuable fantasy play in most formats.
