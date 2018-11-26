Bratt scored a goal in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning.

Coming through with his first goal against Tampa Bay, albeit in a losing effort, Bratt now has six points in just nine games this season. The 20-year-old missed the start of the year with a broken jaw. He may not be ready to contribute consistently just yet, but he could be a solid stash in dynasty and deeper formats.

