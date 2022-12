Bratt contributed a power-play goal in New Jersey's 3-0 win against Chicago on Tuesday.

Bratt has 10 goals and 28 points in 26 contests this season. He's well on his way to surpassing his 2021-22 finish of 26 goals and 73 points in 76 games. That said, the 24-year-old has slowed mildly since his hot start to the campaign. Over Bratt's last 15 contests, he's provided five goals and 11 points.