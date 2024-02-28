Bratt scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Bratt got the Devils on the board in the second period and set up a Nico Hischier tally in the third. This was Bratt's first multi-point effort since Feb. 8. The winger has two goals and four assists over his last eight appearances while continuing to play a key role in the Devils' offense. He's at 22 tallies, 61 points, 187 shots on net, 46 hits and a plus-4 rating through 59 outings this season.