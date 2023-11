Bratt collected a goal and three assists in New Jersey's 5-3 victory over Minnesota on Thursday.

It was yet another big performance for Bratt, who already has five multi-point contests this year. The 25-year-old is also on an eight-game point streak, bringing him up to seven goals and 18 points in nine appearances in 2023-24. It wouldn't be surprising to see Bratt surpass his career high of 73 points before the campaign is done.