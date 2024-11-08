Bratt scored two goals and had an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens. He added five shots on net, one hit and two PIM to his line.

Bratt opened and closed the scoring for New Jersey, which won for the fourth time in the last five contests. He finished a pretty setup from Jack Hughes for a 1-0 lead then deposited an empty-netter for the final score. In between he returned the favor to Hughes, feathering a perfect pass to set the club's fourth tally. Bratt's off to a strong start with five goals and 13 assists through 16 outings.