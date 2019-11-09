Bratt (upper body) failed to record a point and went minus-1 in Friday's 4-0 loss to the Oilers.

Bratt wasn't alone in struggling Friday -- the Devils were shut out. The good news is Bratt is back after a two-game absence, and he returned to a top-six role alongside Jack Hughes. If the Swede can maintain that spot in the lineup, he could be of value to fantasy owners in deeper formats throughout the year, but we'll need to see more scoring first.