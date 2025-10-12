Bratt scored a shorthanded goal Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Lightning.

The goal stood as the winner. He got the puck and took off on a breakaway, beating Andrei Vasilevskiy at 4:48 of the third period. Bratt reached 450 NHL points (152 goals, 298 assists; 554 games) with the goal. He's put up 83 and 88 points in the last two seasons, respectively, and barring injury, Bratt should replicate that with ease.