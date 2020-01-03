Bratt sustained an undisclosed injury against the Islanders on Thursday and is questionable to suit up for Saturday's matchup with the Avalanche, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The Devils will already be without rookie Jack Hughes versus New York, making the potential absence of Bratt all that more impactful. If the winger does miss time, Nikita Gusev would be the most likely candidate to step into the top line in addition to replacing him on the No. 1 power-play unit.