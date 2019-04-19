Bratt (undisclosed) is bound for the IIHF World Championship in May.

Bratt missed the final 15 games of the regular season due to the undisclosed issue, but now he'll be able to flaunt his skills on the international stage. While Bratt posted a meager 8.8 shooting percentage this season, he's turned in consecutive campaigns with 20-plus assists, and his power-play role figures to grow as he gains more top-level experience. Still, we'd target him near the late rounds of drafts in the fall.