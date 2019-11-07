Devils' Jesper Bratt: Joins team on road trip
Bratt (upper body) joined his teammates on the ice for Thursday's morning skate, but won't suit up for the evening's clash with Calgary, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.
Although Bratt won't play Thursday, the fact that he's joined the Devils for the rest of their road trip suggests he should be ready to rejoin the lineup in short order. His first opportunity to do so will arrive Friday in Edmonton.
