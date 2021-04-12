Bratt notched an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

Bratt is on a five-game point streak, during which he has two goals and five helpers. The 22-year-old Swede has produced 19 points in 23 games since the start of March. He's firmly in a top-six role now with the trade of Kyle Palmieri to the Islanders. Bratt has 25 points, 71 shots and a plus-4 rating in 34 outings overall, but he could be a solid depth pickup in fantasy down the stretch, especially with a role on the top power-play unit.