The Devils signed Bratt to a two-year, $2.75 million AAV extension on Sunday.
Bratt is coming off a solid 2019-20 campaign where he scored a career-high 16 goals and recorded his third straight 30-point season. The 22-year-old winger should have a spot in New Jersey's middle-six and continue his consistent scoring pace this season.
