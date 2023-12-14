Bratt recorded an assist in overtime Wednesday, helping the Devils to a 2-1 OT win over the Bruins.
The clutch helper advances Bratt's point streak to six games, with the heater comprised of four goals and four assists. It's amazing to see how far Bratt has come since the Devils took the Swede in the sixth round (No. 162 overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, but here he is with 12 goals and 21 assists -- including 16 power-play points -- through 27 contests.
