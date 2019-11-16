Bratt earned an assist in Friday's 2-1 win over the Penguins.

Bratt found veteran Travis Zajac at the doorstep for the third-year winger's third assist and seventh point of the season. The helper is nice and all, but it appears that Bratt is being too passive in the attacking zone; he's recorded just 13 shots through 15 games, albeit with a sterling shooting percentage of 30.8.