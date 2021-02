Bratt scored his first goal of the season and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Buffalo.

Bratt got the Devils -- and himself -- on the board in the second period on a goal assisted by Pavel Zacha. He returned the favor in overtime, hitting Zacha in stride with a drop pass to set up the game-winning goal. The 22-year-old Swede has been quietly effective in limited action this season, notching six points through nine games.