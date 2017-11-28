Devils' Jesper Bratt: Lights lamp Monday
Bratt scored on his only shot in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.
Bratt's unassisted tally tied the score 2-2 with 11:41 to play, but Florida's Jared McCann broke that tie for good less than five minutes later. While the 2016 sixth-rounder came out of the gate on fire with 12 points in his first 13 games, Bratt's slowed down considerably with just two goals and one assist in his past 11 appearances. Non-dynasty owners who picked Bratt up early and have stuck with him through this rough patch are encouraged to explore the waiver wire for alternatives despite this effort.
