Bratt scored two goals, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals.

The 27-year-old winger potted New Jersey's first two tallies of the night, snapping shots past Logan Thompson in the second and third periods. Bratt hasn't had much puck luck this season -- he'd found the back of the net only once in the prior 23 games, and his 9.3 percent shooting on the season has him on pace to finish below 10.0 percent for the first time since 2020-21. Through 38 contests, he's managed eight goals and 31 points.