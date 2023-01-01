Bratt tallied two goals and an assist in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

All three of Bratt's points came in the third period, scoring a pair of goals and assisting on Nico Hischier's tally. The 24-year-old Bratt had just two goals in nine contests before Sunday's three-point effort. He has 14 goals and 23 assists through 37 games this season while skating alongside Hischier and Tomas Tatar on New Jersey's top line.