Bratt recorded an assist in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Capitals.

Bratt set up a Nico Hischier tally in the second period. The assist extended Bratt's point streak to five games (three goals, seven helpers), accounting for all of his offense through six appearances. The winger has added 13 shots on net, 10 hits, three blocked shots and a minus-1 rating this season. The Devils' top line has been getting most of the goals lately, but Bratt, Hischier and Ondrej Palat form a very capable second line.