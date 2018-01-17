Bratt recorded two assists during Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

The rookie has now collected a goal and four assists through his past five contests and boasts a rock-solid 2.54 points per 60 minutes for the campaign. Currently skating with Nico Hischier and Taylor Hall atop the depth chart, there's a lot to like about Bratt's fantasy outlook moving forward. Check your waiver wires.