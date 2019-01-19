Devils' Jesper Bratt: May be warming up
Bratt had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 loss to the Ducks on Saturday afternoon.
Bratt has had two, two-point games in his last four games. He could bring sneaky fantasy value to your squad if this is a sign of a warming trend.
