Bratt supplied a shorthanded assist Sunday in a 4-3 loss to the Sabres.

Bratt recovered a Buffalo turnover in the neutral zone and threaded an assist to Jack Hughes to cut the score to 4-3 at 5:32 of the third period, but Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen shut the door the rest of the way. Bratt extended his point streak to five games Sunday -- he's produced a goal and six helpers during that span. The speedy winger ranks second on the club in scoring with 16 goals, 59 points and a plus-7 rating through 54 contests in 2024-25. He's on track for a career year in his eighth NHL season.