Bratt scored a goal and dished out two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

After gaining possession of the puck following a Nashville turnover, Bratt deked back and forth roughly seven times before firing the puck above Justus Annunen for the game-tying goal. With the flashy twine finder, Bratt is up to 13 goals, 40 points, 118 shots on net and 50 hits across 54 games this season. Following a six-game stretch where he didn't light the lamp, the 27-year-old winger has a goal in back-to-back contests. While he likely won't record more than 80 points for the third consecutive season, he still has a strong chance to crack 70 points for the fifth straight year while skating on New Jersey's top line.