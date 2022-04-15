Bratt scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Bratt spoiled Pavel Francouz's shutout bid at 11:39 of the third period. With two goals and two assists in his last four outings, Bratt has been steady since he snapped a four-game point streak. The 23-year-old winger continues to be a bright spot for the Devils this season. He's at 24 tallies, 69 points, 186 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 69 contests.