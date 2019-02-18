Bratt scored his first power-play goal of the season in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

The goal would stand up as the game-winner. Bratt has now recorded at least a point in seven of his last eight games. For the season, the 20-year-old has collected 28 points through 45 games, seven points shy of his 2017-18 total.

