Devils' Jesper Bratt: Nets power-play goal in win
Bratt scored his first power-play goal of the season in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.
The goal would stand up as the game-winner. Bratt has now recorded at least a point in seven of his last eight games. For the season, the 20-year-old has collected 28 points through 45 games, seven points shy of his 2017-18 total.
