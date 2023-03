Bratt scored a power-play goal on five shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Bratt has scored a goal in every other game since Feb. 14. His power-play tally was his first point with the man advantage since Feb. 9. The winger is up to 25 goals, 58 points, 157 shots on net and a plus-15 rating through 61 contests overall. He needs 15 more points to match his career high of 73 from last season.