Bratt set up two goals in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

The guy is hot. Bratt extended his point streak to nine games and 14 points (two goals, 12 assists). He's tied with Connor McDavid for fifth in the NHL with 49 assists, and he's 11th overall in scoring with 66 points. Bratt continues to pace toward a new career scoring mark and his first 90-plus point campaign.