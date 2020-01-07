Play

Bratt (undisclosed) didn't participate in New Jersey's morning skate, essentially ruling him out for Tuesday's game against the Islanders, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Bratt will miss his second game in a row on account of the unspecified injury. Ben Street skated on the fourth line during the Devils' morning session and looks set to replace Bratt in the lineup once again.

More News
Our Latest Stories