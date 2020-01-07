Devils' Jesper Bratt: Not available Tuesday
Bratt (undisclosed) didn't participate in New Jersey's morning skate, essentially ruling him out for Tuesday's game against the Islanders, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Bratt will miss his second game in a row on account of the unspecified injury. Ben Street skated on the fourth line during the Devils' morning session and looks set to replace Bratt in the lineup once again.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.