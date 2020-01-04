Bratt (undisclosed) isn't on the ice for morning skate, indicating he won't be available for Saturday night's clash with Colorado, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The injury comes at an unfortunate time for Bratt, as he's been hot lately, picking up two goals and five points while posting a plus-4 rating in his last five games. With Bratt unavailable, Ben Street will draw into the lineup and make his Devils debut against the Avalanche.