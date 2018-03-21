Devils' Jesper Bratt: Not getting much run
Bratt skated just 12:38 in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to San Jose, the second-lowest ice-time total on his team.
Only Stefan Noesen played fewer minutes, and Bratt didn't exactly earn more ice time, totaling two blocks without a point or shot on goal. The 2016 sixth-rounder from Sweden got off to a scorching start with 12 points in his first 13 games, but he's only racked up 23 points in 56 appearances since.
