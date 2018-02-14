Bratt picked up two assists while adding four shots and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Flyers.

The rookie hit the wall in the latter half of January, managing only one goal and one assist in his previous 12 games with a minus-9 rating before Tuesday's performance. Bratt has had a surprisingly productive season overall with 12 goals and 33 points in 55 games, but his youth and inexperience in handling the physical grind of an NHL campaign work against him keeping up that pace down the stretch.