Bratt notched an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Bratt is on a four-game, six-point streak. He's also picked up six goals and seven helpers over his last 10 games, posting just one goose egg in that span. The 24-year-old winger is up to 18 tallies, 28 assists, 118 shots on net and a plus-19 rating through 45 contests overall, putting the winger on track to exceed his career high of 73 points from last season.