Bratt had one shot, one blocked shot, two PIM, two hits and a plus-1 rating in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

Bratt was quiet in his first game since signing an eight-year, $63 million extension with New Jersey. The Swedish winger scored exactly 73 points in each of the previous two seasons, and he's poised for another productive season while skating on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit for the talented, young Devils.