Bratt (undisclosed) has been ruled out through the end of March by coach John Hynes, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hynes said that Bratt may be done for the season, and that he's unlikely to return before the team's final road trip, spanning the final two games of the campaign in early April. Fellow winger Taylor Hall received a similar prognosis from the coach. While Bratt doesn't have nearly the fantasy impact of Hall, he was a useful deep-league piece when healthy, with 33 points in 51 appearances.