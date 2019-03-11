Devils' Jesper Bratt: Out through March at least
Bratt (undisclosed) has been ruled out through the end of March by coach John Hynes, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Hynes said that Bratt may be done for the season, and that he's unlikely to return before the team's final road trip, spanning the final two games of the campaign in early April. Fellow winger Taylor Hall received a similar prognosis from the coach. While Bratt doesn't have nearly the fantasy impact of Hall, he was a useful deep-league piece when healthy, with 33 points in 51 appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...