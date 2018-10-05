Bratt will miss 2-3 weeks due to a fractured jaw, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Bratt has already been placed on injured reserve per the NHL media site and will miss at least next five contests, if not more. In order to replace the winger, the Devils signed Drew Stafford to a one-year contract after he spent training camp with the team on a PTO.

