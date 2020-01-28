Bratt collected two assists, one with the man advantage, in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over Ottawa.

Monday's game was Bratt's first multi-point outing since Dec. 27 (three points vs. Toronto) and moved him up to 18 points for the season, in 41 games. The first-line winger hasn't produced like a top-line player in 2019-20, so relying on Bratt for fantasy purposes is not what we'd call a wise strategy. He's better used in a reserve role, only being inserted when the matchup calls for it or in strategic DFS situations.