Devils' Jesper Bratt: Pair of helpers in victory
Bratt collected two assists, one with the man advantage, in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over Ottawa.
Monday's game was Bratt's first multi-point outing since Dec. 27 (three points vs. Toronto) and moved him up to 18 points for the season, in 41 games. The first-line winger hasn't produced like a top-line player in 2019-20, so relying on Bratt for fantasy purposes is not what we'd call a wise strategy. He's better used in a reserve role, only being inserted when the matchup calls for it or in strategic DFS situations.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.