Devils' Jesper Bratt: Picks up two helpers in SO loss
Bratt finished Sunday's 6-5 shootout loss to Anaheim with two assists.
When healthy, the 20-year-old Swede has been a point machine this season. Bratt now has two goals and nine assists in 14 games and continues to play a key role in New Jersey's offense. The young right winger is also a mainstay on the Devils' power-play unit, so his owners should continue dressing him on a nightly basis and hope he stays healthy as the season rolls on.
