Bratt scored a goal in Sweden's 2-1 win over the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Monday.

Bratt has been Sweden's best player in this tourney, and he was finally rewarded with his first goal and Player-of-the-Game honors. He took a feed as he crossed the high slot toward the left circle, and then he wheeled and flung the puck hard at the U.S. net, beating Jake Oettinger high glove. It stood as the winner. Bratt came into the tournament on an eight-game, 12-point streak (two goals, 10 assists), and he returns to New Jersey carrying the pride of Sweden.