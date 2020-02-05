Devils' Jesper Bratt: Points in four straight
Bratt finished with two points in a 5-4 shootout loss to Montreal on Tuesday.
Bratt posted the primary assist on Miles Wood's opening goal and also scored a goal of his own later in the game that made 3-0 for the host Devils, though, their lead wouldn't last. Despite the loss, Bratt impressed and has now found the scoresheet in four consecutive contests.
