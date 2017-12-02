Bratt scored a goal and added an assist on the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory against the Avalanche on Friday night.

The 19-year-old is warming up again. After going seven games with just one point (an assist), he's scored three goals in the last five contests. Bratt has proved to be a streaky rookie, but he does have eight goals and 17 points in the first 25 games of his NHL career. With only 43 shots on goal though, it will be interesting to see if Bratt can continue to produce a shooting percentage close to his current mark of 18.6 percent.