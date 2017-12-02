Devils' Jesper Bratt: Posts two-point night in victory
Bratt scored a goal and added an assist on the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory against the Avalanche on Friday night.
The 19-year-old is warming up again. After going seven games with just one point (an assist), he's scored three goals in the last five contests. Bratt has proved to be a streaky rookie, but he does have eight goals and 17 points in the first 25 games of his NHL career. With only 43 shots on goal though, it will be interesting to see if Bratt can continue to produce a shooting percentage close to his current mark of 18.6 percent.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...