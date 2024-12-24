Bratt notched two assists, three hits and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-0 win over the Rangers.

Bratt helped out on both of Jack Hughes' tallies, one at even strength and the other on the power play. The 26-year-old Bratt has excelled in a playmaking role in December, posting three goals, 11 assists and 14 shots on net over 10 games this month. For the season, the winger has 14 goals, 31 helpers, 87 shots on net, 41 hits and a plus-13 rating over 37 appearances.