Bratt notched two assists, including one on the power play, and added two shots on net and four hits in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Bratt snapped a three-game point drought, though that followed a span in which he had two goals and 14 assists during a 10-game streak. The 26-year-old has been a little heavy on playmaking lately, which has helped him surge to the 70-point mark in 63 appearances. He's done it with 17 goals and 53 assists while adding 139 shots, 70 hits and a plus-10 rating in a top-six role. At his current pace, Bratt should be able to get back to the 20-goal and 80-point marks this season, with a career year very much in reach if he can match last year's regular-season total of 83 points.