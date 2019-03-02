Bratt scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Flyers.

After missing two games with a lower-body injury, Bratt returned to action and didn't miss a beat. The 20-year-old winger now has four goals and 13 points in his last 12 contests, and as long as he keeps riding shotgun for Nico Hischier on the Devils' top line, he should be headed for a big finish to his sophomore campaign.