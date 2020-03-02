Bratt registered two power-play assists and two blocked shots in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Ducks.

Bratt assisted on both of Pavel Zacha's goals in the contest -- the duo play together on the third line and second power-play unit. The 21-year-old Bratt has had a productive run with five goals and four helpers in his last nine outings. The Swede surpassed the 30-point mark for the third straight year. He now has 15 goals, 16 helpers, 96 shots and a minus-4 rating in 56 contests. A chance at the 40-point mark isn't out of the question for Bratt.