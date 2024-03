Bratt notched three assists during Tuesday's 6-3 win over Toronto.

Bratt provided primary assists on the first three goals of the game for New Jersey as the two teams traded goals until the Devils eventually pulled away. He also provided two hits, a shot on goal, a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in 19:19 of ice time. The 25-year old winger is now riding a three-game point streak, scoring one goal and four assists over that span.