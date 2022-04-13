Bratt notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Bratt set up a Tomas Tatar goal late in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. Compared to the rest of his season, Bratt's been a little quiet with three points in six April games. The Swedish winger is up to 68 points, 184 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 68 outings.